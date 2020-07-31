Alberto went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Yankees.
Alberto got the offense rolling for the Orioles, launching his home run in the first inning off J.A. Happ. It was Alberto's first long ball of the season. He's shown plenty of ability to get on base early on, collecting eight hits and walking once in his first 22 plate appearances this season.
