Alberto (knee) hopes to rejoin the lineup Friday or Saturday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The 27-year-old avoided a serious injury as an MRI revealed no structural damage, per Kubatko. Alberto will test the injury on the field before determining his availability this weekend.
