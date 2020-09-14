site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-hanser-alberto-day-off-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Day off Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alberto is not in the lineup Monday against Atlanta, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Alberto hits the bench after starting eight straight games at second base. He hit just .194/.194/.194 over that stretch. Andrew Velazquez takes over at the keystone in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read