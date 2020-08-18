Alberto is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Alberto has followed up his .305 batting average last season with a .313 mark through 22 games this year. He'll get a rest Tuesday, with Pat Valaika taking over at second base.
More News
-
Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Working on five-game hitting streak•
-
Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Socks second homer•
-
Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Connects for first homer•
-
Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Delivers three hits•
-
Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Productive in spring training•
-
Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Avoids arbitration with O's•