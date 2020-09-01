Alberto will sit Tuesday against the Mets after jamming his knee on a slide Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The issue doesn't appear to be particularly serious, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Alberto sit Wednesday as well, as Thursday's scheduled off day would give him three straight days to rest. Pat Valaika will be the second baseman Tuesday.
