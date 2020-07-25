Alberto went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI during Saturday's 7-2 win at Boston.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the season as he's 4-for-8 through the first two games. Alberto struggled to maintain a roster spot with the Rangers after making his major-league debut in 2015, but he joined the Orioles prior to the 2019 and secured a starting role with a .305/.329/.422 slash line and 12 home runs in 139 games.