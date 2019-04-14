Alberto will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Alberto has now started in each of the first three games of the series, but it's worth noting but two of those assignments have come against left-handed pitchers (Eduardo Rodriguez and David Price). As such, Alberto still looks to be a short-side platoon player at this point in the season, limiting his fantasy appeal to AL-only formats.