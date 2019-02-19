Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Dropped from 40-man roster
Alberto was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday.
Alberto was dropped from Baltimore's 40-man roster in favor of Josh Osich, who was claimed off waivers Tuesday. The 26-year-old spent most of last season with Triple-A Round Rock, slashing .330/.346/.452 across 101 games. He's appeared in 89 big-league games across parts of three seasons, slashing just .192/.210/.231 in those appearances.
