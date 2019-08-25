Alberto exited Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rays in the top of the fourth inning with a bruised head and cervical neck strain, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Alberto notched a single in his third-inning plate appearance but was pulled from the contest when he took a knee to the head on a play at second base. Manager Brandon Hyde said afterward that there was no evidence of a concussion for Alberto, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Tuesday's interleague showdown with the Nationals.