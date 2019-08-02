Alberto (lower leg) went 2-for-2 with one run before exiting in the eighth inning of Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Alberto fouled a ball off his shin in the bottom of the seventh inning, but was able to run the bases after hitting a single during the same at-bat. He experienced swelling and received x-rays which came back negative. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day at this time.