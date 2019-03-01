Alberto was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Friday.

Alberto continues to prove that he's just barely worth a 40-man roster spot. He started the offseason with the Rangers and has since spent time with the Yankees, Orioles and Giants before heading back to Baltimore. The Orioles are a sensible destination as a rebuilding team in need of as many lottery tickets as possible, but they've already designated Alberto for assignment once, so he shouldn't get too comfortable.

