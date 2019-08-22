Alberto went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk Wednesday against the Royals.

Alberto took Tim Hill deep in the sixth inning to record his ninth home run of the season. It was his second consecutive game with a homer and third in his past eight starts. Alberto has otherwise swung a hot bat as he now has a nine-game hitting streak, highlighted by three multi-hit performances. The strong run has pushed Alberto's season-long line to .317/.340/.441 across 417 plate appearances.

