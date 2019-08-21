Alberto went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 4-1 victory against the Royals on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has just a .117 ISO, but he came up with a key homer late in Tuesday's matchup, breaking a 1-1 tie. While his numbers don't yet show it, he's displayed more power lately, hitting two home runs in the last seven games, and nine extra-base hit in the past 11 contests. He is batting .318 with eight home runs, 40 RBI, 41 runs and four steals in 393 at-bats this season.