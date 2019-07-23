Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Homers in loss
Alberto went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in Monday's loss to Arizona.
Alberto hit a solo shot off Robbie Ray, his sixth homer of the season, to cut the deficit to four in the top of the fifth inning. The infielder hasn't shown a ton of power this season, but his .307/.325/.409 slash line this season is still far more offense than he'd shown previously in his career.
