Alberto went 3-for-6 with two RBI in Sunday's game against Boston.

Alberto drove in the game's first run in the third inning on an infield single, and he plated another run in the bottom of the eighth with a single to center. His batting average briefly dropped below .300 June 7 following an 0-for-5 performance, but he's since raised his average to .310 (56 games in 2019) over the last seven contests.

