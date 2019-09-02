Alberto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Alberto got the Orioles on the board in the sixth inning with a solo blast to left field, but the Rays would come away with a 5-4 victory. The 26-year-old has put together a solid year at the dish thus far, slashing .323/.345/.454 with 11 homers, 47 RBI and four stolen bases over 118 contests.

