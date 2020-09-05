site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Not in Game 2 lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alberto isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Alberto returned from a knee injury during Friday's matinee, but he won't start back-to-back games against the Yankees. Pat Valaika will serve as the second baseman.
