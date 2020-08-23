Alberto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Alberto is 5-for-28 over his last seven games and will head to the bench for Sunday's contest. Pat Valaika will shift to the keystone while Andrew Velazquez starts at shortstop in the series finale.
