Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Not starting Friday
Alberto is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Toronto, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Alberto started the last 18 games and slashed .342/.368/.438 with five doubles in that stretch, but he'll head to the bench for Friday's series opener. Rio Ruiz starts at the hot corner in his absence and will bat eighth.
