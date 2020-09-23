site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Hanser Alberto: On bench Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Alberto is not starting Wednesday against Boston.
Alberto hits the bench after starting eight straight games. Pat Valaika will be the second baseman in his absence.
