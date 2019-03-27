Alberto appears to have secured a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Barring the addition of another infielder prior to Thursday's season opener versus the Yankees, the Orioles will proceed with Alberto and Drew Jackson as their two utility men. A career .192./.210/.231 hitter in the majors, Alberto offers nearly all of his value on the defensive end.

