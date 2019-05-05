Alberto will start at third base and bat fifth Sunday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The utility man will draw his fifth start in six games, this time replacing Rio Ruiz at the hot corner. Neither Ruiz (76 wRC+ in 117 plate appearances) nor Richie Martin (46 wRC+ in 79 plate appearances) has found much success as the Orioles' primary options at third base and shortstop, respectively, so it wouldn't be surprising if Alberto ultimately usurps one of the two on the depth chart. Alberto lacks impact power or speed but carries a .305 average into Sunday while striking out in only 10.6 percent of his plate appearances.