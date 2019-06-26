Alberto went 4-for-5 with a double and a run Tuesday in the Orioles' 8-3 loss to the Padres.

Alberto has turned in nine multi-hit performances in 20 games in June, propelling him to a .366 average for the month. Though he's excelled at making contact and is locked in as the Orioles' leadoff man, Alberto's lofty average has come with few supporting statistics. He has yet to leave the yard in June and has compiled only seven RBI, six runs and one steal, rendering him mostly a one-category play. Alberto will start at third base and lead off again Wednesday in the series finale, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.