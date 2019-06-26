Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Posts four hits
Alberto went 4-for-5 with a double and a run Tuesday in the Orioles' 8-3 loss to the Padres.
Alberto has turned in nine multi-hit performances in 20 games in June, propelling him to a .366 average for the month. Though he's excelled at making contact and is locked in as the Orioles' leadoff man, Alberto's lofty average has come with few supporting statistics. He has yet to leave the yard in June and has compiled only seven RBI, six runs and one steal, rendering him mostly a one-category play. Alberto will start at third base and lead off again Wednesday in the series finale, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
More News
-
Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Inflicts damage from leadoff role•
-
Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Leading off Saturday•
-
Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Removed due to illness•
-
Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Situated on bench•
-
Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Turns in multi-hit performance•
-
Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Sticking atop order•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...