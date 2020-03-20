Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Productive in spring training
Alberto has hit .357/.379/.500 with one home run and three RBI over 29 plate appearances this spring.
Alberto had a productive campaign last season and has carried his production into spring training in 2020. After Jonathan Villar was traded during the offseason, Alberto figures to slot in as the primary second baseman for the Orioles this season, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
