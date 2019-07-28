Alberto went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Angels.

Alberto scored on a two-run single by Pedro Severino in the first inning, and then provided the final blow with his own two-run single in the eighth inning to put the Orioles ahead for good. The infielder is hitting .313/.331/.409 with 31 RBI and 28 runs scored over 86 games this season, while adding six homers and four stolen bases.