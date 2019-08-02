Alberto (lower leg) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Alberto was removed during the eighth inning of Friday's contest after fouling a ball off his shin and will take at least one game out of the lineup to recover. The 26-year-old had X-rays come back negative so he appears to have avoided a serious injury. Renato Nunez receives the start at the hot corner in his stead.