Alberto is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde will award Rule 5 pick Richie Martin a second straight start after the rookie slugged his first career home run in Wednesday's loss, leaving no room in the middle infield for Alberto. The 26-year-old had started each of the previous four contests, going 8-for-16 with a home run, two doubles, a stolen base and four RBI.