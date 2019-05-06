Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Returns to bench role
Alberto is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Before Sunday's game against the Rays was postponed due to inclement weather, Alberto had been on track to start for the fifth time in six contests. He'll instead find himself on the bench in favor of Rio Ruiz, who projects to receive the bulk of the starts at third base when the Orioles oppose right-handed pitchers. Alberto still has another path to playing time at the keystone, as rookie Richie Martin's ongoing struggles have prompted manager Brandon Hyde to move Jonathan Villar from second base to shortstop more regularly of late.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...