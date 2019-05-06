Alberto is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Before Sunday's game against the Rays was postponed due to inclement weather, Alberto had been on track to start for the fifth time in six contests. He'll instead find himself on the bench in favor of Rio Ruiz, who projects to receive the bulk of the starts at third base when the Orioles oppose right-handed pitchers. Alberto still has another path to playing time at the keystone, as rookie Richie Martin's ongoing struggles have prompted manager Brandon Hyde to move Jonathan Villar from second base to shortstop more regularly of late.