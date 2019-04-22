Alberto is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Alberto started in each of the Orioles' three games with the Twins over the weekend, recording a trio of hits in those contests to boost his average to .278. The 26-year-old made the Opening Day roster as a backup infielder, but with Richie Martin and Rio Ruiz having yet to establish themselves as full-time regulars, Alberto should continue to pick up at least a few starts every week.