Alberto went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Tigers.

With another two-hit performance in tow, Alberto's batting average sits at .317 for the season. He's just short of qualifying for the batting title at the moment, but if Alberto avoids an injury over the final two weeks of the season and maintains steady playing time, he should finish near the top of the AL leaderboard. Alberto's current average trails only Tim Anderson (.332), DJ LeMahieu (.328) and Michael Brantley (.321) among qualified AL hitters.