Alberto will start at second base and bat hit ninth Sunday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After drawing a start Saturday at third base, Alberto will remain in the lineup for the series finale, this time shifting to the other side of the diamond while rookie Richie Martin gets a day off. Alberto has acquitted himself well at the plate so far this season with five hits in 10 at-bats, but that small sample of success probably isn't enough for him to warrant consideration for an everyday role just yet.