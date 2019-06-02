Alberto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Stevie Wilkerson will step in at the keystone while Alberto heads to the bench following eight consecutive starts. Alberto is only maintaining a .681 OPS on the season, but on an 18-40 Orioles squad, that may be good enough for him to stick around in a full-time role until the organization promotes more of its top hitting prospects from the minors later in the summer.