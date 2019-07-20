Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Sitting Saturday
Alberto is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Alberto will cede his spot in the infield to rookie Richie Martin, marking the second time in three days the veteran has bowed out of the lineup. Considering Alberto is still hitting above .300 for the season, his playing time appears fairly secure at the moment.
