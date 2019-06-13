Alberto is not in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Alberto will take a seat on the bench for Thursday's series finale after starting the past eight games and slashing .389/.405/.417 with a double and a stolen base during that stretch. Jonathan Villar is starting at second base in this one, with Richie Martin entering the lineup at shortstop.

