Alberto went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rays.
The 27-year-old had a breakout 2019, and Alberto is quickly proving it was no fluke by hitting .440 (11-for-25) through the first six games of this season with two homers, four RBI and six runs scored.
