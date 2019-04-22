Orioles' Hanser Alberto: Starting at third base
Contrary to a previous report, Alberto is starting at third base and hitting fifth Monday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Alberto will start for a fourth straight game with left-hander Manny Banuelos toeing the rubber for the White Sox, pushing Rio Ruiz to first base and Chris Davis to the bench. Over his last three starts, Alberto is 3-for-12 with a homer and two RBI.
