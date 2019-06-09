Alberto will start at third base and bat leadoff Sunday against the Astros, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Alberto will serve as the Orioles' leadoff man for the fifth time in six games while he continues to pile up hits. Though the Alberto isn't hitting for much power (.083 ISO) and has walked in only 2.2 percent of his plate appearances this season, manager Brandon Hyde will continue to find ways to keep the 26-year-old in the lineup while he's seeing the ball well. Alberto has already amassed four multi-hit performances in June.