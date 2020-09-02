Alberto (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Alberto isn't believed to be dealing with a serious injury after he jammed his knee while sliding into a base Monday, but he'll sit out for the second game in a row to receive some extra maintenance. Cedric Mullins will replace Alberto atop the lineup while Pat Valaika spells him at second base.