Alberto went 4-for-5 with one RBI and one run in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays.
Alberto posted four singles Friday, but his production didn't result in much run production as the team largely struggled to reach base. The 27-year-old now carries a four-game hit streak and while hitting .331 this season.
