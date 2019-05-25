Alberto went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Rockies.

It's the infielder's third stolen base of the season. Alberto is hitting a surprising .305/.316/.406 through 42 games this year, with three homers, 13 RBI and 10 runs scored in 128 plate appearances.

