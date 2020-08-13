Alberto went 1-for-4 with a walk and three strikeouts Wednesday in the Orioles' 5-4 win over the Phillies.

The stat line might represent Alberto's biggest outlier performance of the season, as he entered play Wednesday with a measly 8.8 percent strikeout rate and an even more minuscule 1.5 walk rate. He still managed to deliver a single in the victory, extending his hitting streak to five games. Alberto has thus far shown that the career-best .305 average he posted in 2019 is no fluke, as he'll carry a .342/.368/.548 slash line into Thursday's series finale. He'll bat leadoff in the contest, and he should stick atop the lineup against both right- and left-handed pitching for the foreseeable future.