Orioles' Hector Velazquez: Claimed by Baltimore
Velazquez was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Sunday.
The 31-year-old was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday, but he'll be remaining in the AL East. Velazquez had a 5.43 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 49:28 K:BB in 34 appearances (eight starts) during 2019, and the Orioles are intending to utilize him as a long reliever, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com.
