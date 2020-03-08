Play

Velazquez was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday, but he'll be remaining in the AL East. Velazquez had a 5.43 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 49:28 K:BB in 34 appearances (eight starts) during 2019, and the Orioles are intending to utilize him as a long reliever, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com.

