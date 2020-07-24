Velazquez cleared waivers, was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk and was also removed from the Orioles 60-man pool Friday.

The 31-year-old was sent to the team's alternate training site earlier in camp, but he now finds himself off the roster entirely. Velazquez made 34 appearances for the O's last season and had a 5.43 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 49:28 K:BB over 56.1 innings.