The Orioles optioned Velazquez from their big-league summer camp site to their alternative site in Bowie, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The move seemingly implies that Velazquez is no longer in the mix for a bullpen job with the Orioles as part of their 30-man Opening Day roster. Velazquez's prior experience working as both a starter and reliever with the Red Sox could allow him to get a look from the big club at some point in 2020 when injuries inevitably strike the Baltimore pitching staff.