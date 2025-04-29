Kjerstad is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
With lefty Carlos Rodon on the bump for the Yankees, the left-handed hitting Kjerstad will yield to switch hitter Dylan Carlson in left field. Kjerstad is 2-for-17 against lefties this season.
