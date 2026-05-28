Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

The Orioles reinstated Kjerstad (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Kjerstad has been on the injured list all season due to a hamstring strain he suffered just a few days before Opening Day. He's been playing in rehab games since May 9, however, slashing .235/.273/.314 with six RBI and fuve runs scored over 13 total games with Double-A Chesapeake and Triple-A Norfolk. Now fully healthy, he'll remain with the Tides but reclaim a spot on Baltimore's 40-man roster, which gives him a much better chance at joining the big club later in the year if the Orioles' outfield depth is tested.