The Orioles promoted Kjerstad from Single-A Delmarva to High-A Aberdeen on Monday.
After losing out of the first two seasons of his professional career due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a heart condition along with a subsequent flareup and a hamstring injury, Kjerstad was finally cleared to debut for Delmarva on June 10. Despite the missed time, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft appeared unfazed by Single-A competition, as he slashed .463/.551/.650 across 98 plate appearances. He'll most likely spend the remainder of the campaign at Aberdeen, and a strong finish could set him up to open the 2023 season at Double-A Bowie.
