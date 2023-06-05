The Orioles are promoting Kjerstad to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Kjerstad missed time with a heart condition after being drafted by Baltimore with the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, but he's progressed through the Orioles' minor-league system quickly since debuting in 2022. The 24-year-old began the 2023 campaign at Double-A Bowie, where he slashed .300/.370/.572 with 11 homers, 29 runs, 22 RBI and three stolen bases.
More News
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Making impression in spring•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Getting some work at first base•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Poor results in High-A•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Advances to High-A•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Activated from IL•