Kjerstad went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Astros.

Kjerstad padded the Orioles' lead in the seventh inning with his second homer in five games since he was called up. He's gone 4-for-13 with five strikeouts. The 24-year-old has made all three of his starts at designated hitter, though he can also be an option at first base and in the corner outfield in a pinch. For now, it appears the Orioles are focused on letting him hit in a part-time role versus right-handed pitchers.