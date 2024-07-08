Kjerstad went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Sunday's 6-3 win over Oakland.

Kjerstad took Mitch Spence yard in the first inning, plating Ryan O'Hearn and Jordan Westburg with the three-run slam. In 51 plate appearances with Baltimore, Kjerstad has posted a .938 OPS with three homers and 12 RBI while carving out a significant role in a loaded Orioles outfield.